No charges filed after man killed at North Vernon Sunoco

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WAVE) - Police have not charged a man in a deadly attack after he told police he did it in self-defense.
North Vernon Police Department says it happened early Monday just after midnight.
They started investigating after a citizen found 23-year-old Luis Silva dead lying behind a business near City Park.
Detectives Ivory Sadefur and Nick Megel spent nearly 20 hours collecting evidence in the case after finding the body.
The detectives were able to find two people who were involved in the deadly altercation.
Police interviewed one man they identified through surveillance footage.
The man said just after midnight he and Silva arrived at the gas station together in a vehicle.
He told officers Silva tried taking money from him.
Security footage showed Silva getting out of the vehicle, then approaching the driver’s side door.
The man said he struck Silva out of fear for his life.
Silva ran from where he was injured, then collapsed at the spot he was eventually found dead.
The man who injured Silva left the gas station.
North Vernon Police say there’s not enough evidence at this time to contradict the claim the killing was in self defense; no charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.