Pedestrian killed in Madison crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Madison Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car.
MPD Says the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday at the crosswalk on Jefferson St. and Main St..
Police say the driver hit 58-year-old Christopher Wright as he was crossing the street.
Bystanders gave first aid after he was injured before he was taken to King’s Daughter Hospital.
Wright died from his injuries at the hospital.
Toxicology reports are pending in the investigation as standard procedure, no charges have been filed at this time.
