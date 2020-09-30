Police: West Virginia man stabs cousin, father with screwdriver

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - A man is accused of stabbing his cousin in the leg and his father in the arm with a screwdriver.
Police in Grafton, W.Va., said 21-year-old Jordan Swiger, allegedly told them the trees were talking to him and that the human inside of him made him commit the crime on Tuesday.
Swiger started hitting his father and then grabbed the screwdriver and stabbed his cousin in the leg with it, according to the police report. The report also said that after Swiger stabbed his cousin, he then stabbed his father in the arm with the screwdriver.
The cousin said Swiger was upset about money that was not given to him by his grandmother, investigators said.
Police said Swiger then left and went to his apartment. When police arrived at his apartment and asked Swiger what happened, he told them nothing had happened.
But officers placed him under arrest when they said they saw “red marks on (Swiger’s) neck as if he had been in a struggle with someone.”
Officers said that they asked Swiger again what happened and he said “the trees were talking to me” and “the human in me made me do it.”
Officers were dispatched to the same apartment for a domestic assault two days prior, on Sept. 27, according to the police report.
Swiger is charged with malicious assault and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail in nearby Belington, W.Va.
