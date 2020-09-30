Ribbon cutting for Frontgate Apartments in Highview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After years of back and forth, a controversial apartment complex opened in Highview.
Frontgate Apartments is located at 7411 Outer Loop, not far from Fegenbush Lane.
The first tenant moved into the building at the beginning of September. So far, the 212-unit building is more than 40% leased.
The developer, Overlook Development, said they are bringing affordable housing to Highview.
Although, the least expensive unit is a one bed, one bath for $980 a month. A three bedroom unit starts at $1,300 a month.
Some amenities for the gated community include a pool, a dog wash, cyber cafe and a 24-hour fitness center.
Some neighbors have spoken out against the development.
