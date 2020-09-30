The Rocks and Tigers Will Finally Play in 2020

For the Tigers, this will be just their second game of the season. Their first game was three weeks ago. “This is 15 weeks of work for us since we started in June, and this will only be our second game,” said head coach, Kevin Wallace. The Tigers lost their opener to Bowling Green 14-0. They would love nothing more than to pick up their first win of the season against their heated rival. “Well, that would be great. Number one team in the state. Say a big statement right there,” said St. X senior, Grant Goodman. “It would be great. Just feel like our energy would be totally different the rest of the season,” said Tigers senior, Kurtis Cotten.