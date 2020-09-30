The Rocks and Tigers Will Finally Play in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the traditional rivalry that’s anything, but traditional this season. The annual St. X-Trinity showdown was supposed to be played last week, but unrest in the city forced it to be postponed to this week...we hope. “I’ll believe we’ll play when we get on the buses, and kick it off and let’s go,” said Trinity head coach, Bob Beatty.
For the Tigers, this will be just their second game of the season. Their first game was three weeks ago. “This is 15 weeks of work for us since we started in June, and this will only be our second game,” said head coach, Kevin Wallace. The Tigers lost their opener to Bowling Green 14-0. They would love nothing more than to pick up their first win of the season against their heated rival. “Well, that would be great. Number one team in the state. Say a big statement right there,” said St. X senior, Grant Goodman. “It would be great. Just feel like our energy would be totally different the rest of the season,” said Tigers senior, Kurtis Cotten.
For this year’s matchup, St. X is going to have an advantage they’ve never had before in this rivalry. A home field advantage. The players are excited to host the game. “We love playing where we practice. It’s our home turf,” said Goodman. Coach Wallace is lukewarm. “Well, home helps only if you execute and you play really well,” said Wallace. Beatty doesn’t seem to care where the game is played. “It’s a football field. Last time I looked the dimensions are the same. It doesn’t matter if it’s there, at Cardinal Stadium or here. It really doesn’t matter,” said Beatty.
