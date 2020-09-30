Schneck Medical continuing Anthem Insurance care through negotiations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anthem Insurance plans to end their contract with Schneck Medical Center.
Schneck Medical Center CEO Eric Fish released an update today saying they’ll continue care until contract negotiations are up in March.
Patients will Anthem will be considered out of network if an agreement cannot be reached.
The Hospital released a statement today saying: “To ensure we do our part to protect your in-network access to care, Schneck Medical Center stands ready to fight for what is fair for our patients who have deep, long-standing relationships with our entire healthcare team. Knowing how important access to safe and quality care is, call your employer and share what it means to have in-network access to Schneck for you and your family.”
