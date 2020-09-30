Spalding president: University has grounds to sue U.S. government over executive order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While celebrating the 100th year of Spalding University’s presence in Downtown Louisville, university President Tori Murden McClure took aim at U.S. president Donald Trump.
“I believe Spalding University has the grounds to sue the United States of America,” said McClure.
An executive order from the White House would ban what Trump called “divisive” and “un-American” anti-racism training for public institutions.
McClure said especially during a time of social unrest, after 100 years of serving the downtown community, the university’s message is the same as it always has been.
Even in the years before the university moved to downtown, it’s been a guiding principle for the university to teach students the importance of diversity.
Spalding leaders believe that executive order is an infringement on people’s right in this country to do that.
“I think our greatness is founded in people coming together with wise minds and educating young people,” said McClure, “and if we’re barred from educating young people on our history, that’s wrong.”
Spalding Dean of Undergraduate Education Dr. Tomorra Adams said it’s important for students to be able to experience a diverse campus.
“For them to be able to be prepared to live in a global society,” she explained, “understanding the demographic trends of this country, I think that diversity education is essential to what it is we have to do.”
When asked about plans to move forward with any type of lawsuit against the White House McClure responded, “I am a lawyer, but I’m not licensed in the federal Bar, so if there’s a lawyer out there that wants to join our case, sign me up.”
Spalding representatives hope to serve Downtown Louisville and continue their work for racial equity for the next 100 years as well.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.