TARC to resume regular downtown detour service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the barricades restricting traffic in downtown Louisville are coming down following protests, and TARC will resume its regular downtown detour schedule, effective Thursday, October 1.
All stops from 4th to 7th, and Muhammad Ali to Market will be closed. This is a full-time detour and will be in place daily (7 days a week) until lifted.
Routes will otherwise operate normal schedules. This is a detour with which passengers are familiar, as it first went into place in June.
For the latest route information, including a full list of closed stops and the nearest alternate stops, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.