Trimble County student killed in crash

Trimble County Schools released a statement saying: “Cheyanne was a 17 yr. old Senior who was very active in the school community. She was involved in numerous activities and was a natural leader in her class and the school. Cheyanne was the Senior Vice President, Co-President of the Y-Club, Member of Kentucky Youth Assembly, Junior State of America, Kentucky United Nations Assembly, Future Business Leaders of America, BETA Club, All A Honor Roll, Drama Club and was a Governor’s Scholar recipient. Cheyanne was friendly, caring and very passionate about service leadership. She always showed school spirit, volunteered her time and was committed to helping to improve her school in any way possible. Cheyanne Ward will always hold a special place in our hearts and will be remembered as a beautiful young lady, inside and out.”