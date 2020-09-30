Trimble County student killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A community is in mourning after the death of a senior at Trimble County High School.
17-year-old Cheyanne Ward was killed in a car crash Tuesday evening around 7.
The crash was reported in the 5000 block of U.S. 421. Police said the person driving went off the road and hit several trees before the vehicle stopped on its side. The driver was taken to Baptist Health in Lagrange for minor injuries.
No charges are expected in the deadly crash.
Trimble County Schools released a statement saying: “Cheyanne was a 17 yr. old Senior who was very active in the school community. She was involved in numerous activities and was a natural leader in her class and the school. Cheyanne was the Senior Vice President, Co-President of the Y-Club, Member of Kentucky Youth Assembly, Junior State of America, Kentucky United Nations Assembly, Future Business Leaders of America, BETA Club, All A Honor Roll, Drama Club and was a Governor’s Scholar recipient. Cheyanne was friendly, caring and very passionate about service leadership. She always showed school spirit, volunteered her time and was committed to helping to improve her school in any way possible. Cheyanne Ward will always hold a special place in our hearts and will be remembered as a beautiful young lady, inside and out.”
