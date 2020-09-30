West Nile Virus found in Floyd County mosquitos

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Health officials in Floyd County say West Nile Virus has been found in mosquito samples collected in the county.
According to the Floyd County Health Department, three samples collected at the beginning of September have tested positive for West Nile.
The samples, which are the first positive ones of 2020, were gathered in New Albany and Floyds Knobs during routine county-wide mosquito sampling.
Floyd County health officials say most people who become infected with West Nile Virus will have a mild illness - such as a fever, headache and body aches - before recovering, but warn that the elderly and those who are immune compromised can become seriously ill and even die.
The easiest way to prevent high concentrations of mosquitos is by clearing standing water from clogged gutters, old tires, failing septic systems, and non-functioning swimming pools.
