Boards removed from LMPD headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wooden boards blocking windows at the Louisville Metro Police Department in downtown Louisville have been removed, as well as boards installed previously at other Metro Government buildings.
The buildings have been boarded up for months after protests began for Breonna Taylor.
Rioters damaged buildings with glass exteriors and looted stores over the summer during demonstrations, prompting businesses and Metro Government offices to install boards to prevent more damage.
The removal of LMPD’s boards came on the first day former Assistant LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry takes command as interim chief of the police force, the first woman to hold the position.
Business owners in the downtown area have also begun taking down the plywood boards they installed over the summer as well.
