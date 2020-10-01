Bond increased for man an at center of cross-state dismembering case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Louisville, cutting her up, and taking her body to a suburb of Chicago, is now in custody at the Louisville Department of Metro Corrections.
Melvin Martin made his first court appearance in Louisville Thursday after being arrested in Illinois.
Martin was arrested last month after family members he’d been visiting told police they found dismembered body parts in Martin’s suitcase.
In a virtual court appearance, the Commonwealth asked the judge to raise Martin’s bond from $250,000 to $1 million based on a history of criminal activity.
After an argument from a court appointed defense attorney, the judge agreed to raise the bond, but to $500,000 full cash.
“I do find that [Martin] is both a danger to the community and a flight risk,” said Judge Jennifer Leibson, “given that he was found with this woman’s body in Illinois.”
Police said martin identified his girlfriend, Ladawndra Ellington, as the woman he killed and put in the suitcase.
He told police he still wanted to be with Ellington even after her death.
