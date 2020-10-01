Breonna Taylor’s Western High teachers recall the person they knew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s former teachers and mentors at Western High School remembered her as a student and friend to many.
“The world needs to know how wonderful of a person she was, not just saying it, but we had these experiences with her as a teacher; mentor,” Leah White, Taylor’s math teacher said. “The world needs to know she was a beautiful person and just a light.”
Even though Taylor graduated in 2011, her teachers said she had a lasting impact on the school and was remembered for her smile and laugh.
“Even all these years later, just hearing her name I can hear that giggle,” Nureka Dixon, Taylor’s former assistant principal at the time said.
“Breonna was what I liked to call the double threat, she had the social skills, she had a good time, she had the friend group, but she also had the academic skills.” Jennifer Fuchs, Taylor’s Law and Justice teacher said.
Taylor’s teachers told WAVE 3 News she always reached out to help others around her.
“When you come to the youth service center a lot of times it’s because you’re crying or need something,” Stephanie Holton, Western High’s Youth Service Center Coordinator said. “Breonna would many times find someone crying in the bathroom and bring them to me and assure them that I was going to help them and take care of them.”
Each of these educators said they will always remember Taylor and make it a point to speak about her in their daily lessons.
“I say her name,” White said. “In all of my zoom sessions I teach, her picture is behind me.”
“She’s not just a name or a hashtag,” Dixon said. “She’s not just a picture on a billboard or a magazine, or something that is for a moment relevant to pop culture or people, she was a real person who touched each of our lives very deeply.”
