Downtown Louisville businesses start to take down wooden boards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville has seemed like a ghost town for most of 2020, with capacity cuts due to COVID-19, a majority of businesses working remotely, and social unrest.
For about five months, windows on buildings on dozens of blocks were covered with plywood. After some looting and damage to downtown businesses at the end of May during protests, many businesses have kept their boards up.
“Main Street is difficult right now,” Laurie Ann Roberts, executive director of the Main Street Association, said. “It’s hard to know who is open. It’s hard to know who is open yesterday or today.”
Some of the uncertainty of what businesses are open is becoming more clear because, in the last few days, more businesses have started taking take down their boards.
Earlier this week, Bearno’s by the Bridge’s owner George Timmering took pieces of the boards off his building at 2nd Street and Main Street.
“Let’s face it, the number one business is down is because of COVID,” Timmering said. “The protests just added another layer to the main issue which is COVID.”
He said he hasn’t had the boards up on his building the entire summer, and he’s noticed other businesses along Whiskey Row have done the same thing.
“I was really proud of all of Whiskey Row because we were all unboarded and open the majority of the summer,” Timmering said. “Last week with the announcements in regards to the Breonna Taylor case we boarded up.”
He said they have had to find ways to entice people to come downtown.
“It’s tough,” he said. “I think downtown will really, truly, the sooner, the better that we can get the majority of downtown businesses back to work here I think that’s when downtown truly comes back.”
Hotel Distil reopened last month after closing since March. They, too, took down the wooden boards this week, along with Duluth Trading Company and several others.
“Yes boards did go up in times of protest,” Roberts explained. “Yes, boards did stay up for most of the summer. I get upset when I hear people describing downtown as a war zone. A war zone would not have clean streets. A war zone would not have pedestrian walkways. I’ve had children in war zones. This is not a war zone.”
Roberts said businesses have been meeting since summer to come up with ways to bring more people downtown.
She said slowly but surely, downtown is starting to look a little like its old self.
“What we need is faith,” Roberts said. “What we need is a good purpose, good weather, and an opportunity to come back down to our beloved Main Street.”
Greater Louisville Inc CEO & President Sarah Davasher-Wisdom sent an email to all businesses, encouraging the business community to start removing boards that “act as a symbol of divisiveness so we can move forward collectively to heal the wounds felt by our community.” In the email, she went on to say the GLI board of directors is also discussing ways to rejuvenate downtown.
