Easy ways to help your child stay active while learning from home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We all know exercise is good for the body, but it’s also good for the brain, especially now with more kids stuck inside learning from home.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 13 million kids in the United States are considered obese, so it’s important now more than ever to get kids up and moving.
Parents, if you’re trying to find ways to help your child learn while staying active, the TODAY Show found a list of websites to help.
Cosmic Kids Yoga has free and fun yoga games for young children. It will keep them moving and also keep their attention.
Go Noodle has short online videos for kids, too.
The Kidz Bop YouTube channel is also a great choice. And, if you haven’t heard of Tinkergarten, experts suggest that as well. It’s an outdoor early learning program that’s now being offered at home. You’ll find weekly activities and other resources that you can do as a family.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.