Fast access to flu shots popular in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are worried about the combination of coronavirus and the flu overwhelming hospitals this year. It’s why many health departments are setting up drive-thru flu clinics and why people are responding in a big way.
A long line of cars pulled into the Henry County Health Department in New Castle Thursday morning for the free flu shot drive-thru clinic. Drivers said they need hassle-free options right now. Reminding people to get a flu shot isn’t enough, health officials know you have to make it easy.
“We were only in line 10 minutes,” said Bill Bors, an Eminence resident.
Chelsey Tingle who also got a shot wasn’t far behind Bors.
“It feels safe,” Tinglesaid, “and it saves a lot of time too.”
Next was Wanda Banta," It’s so convenient," she said from her car.
“In our rural communities, you know, we do have a lot of folks who are uninsured or under insured,” said Stephanie Lokits, a nurse practitioner and the North Central District Health Department Director of Nursing.
Lokits said at Thursday’s Henry and Trimble County clinics and upcoming ones in Shelby and Spencer later in October, no insurance card was needed.
“Everyone, ages 6 months and up, you can drive up and get your free flu vaccine,” Lokits said.
That’s a huge plus for parents. You don’t have to make an appointment and multiple children or adults can get their shots at the same time.
“In our car, we got four (flu shots),” Tingle said.
“It was smoother than a doctor’s office for sure” said Steven Garrett, an area resident, of the experience.
Even though a doctor’s office is about as safe as it gets, during a pandemic, some folks getting the shot told us, staying in their car was a better option for them.
“It’s the convenience and you don’t have to be around other people,” Bors said.
“Everyone should do it,” Garrett added, “there’s no reason not to.”
Maybe the reason is you missed the drive-thru clinic. While some drive-thru clinics have already been held in Jefferson County, many large retailers like Kroger are offering flu shots for customers. Three of them - Target, Walgreens and CVS - will reward you for getting the shot with $5 coupons toward your next purchase.
"The North Central District Health Department has two more opportunities for the flu shot drive-thru clinics, October 8 in Spencer County at 913 Taylorsville Road in Taylorsville from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In Shelby County, October 10 at 615 11th Street in Shelbyville, Kentucky from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In Jefferson County you can find out flu shot information and upcoming clinics by clicking here. Anyone in Jefferson County without health insurance can get help at Family Health Centers, Park DuValle Community Health Centers and Shawnee Christian Healthcare.
