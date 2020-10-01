FORECAST: Showers fade this evening revealing Full Harvest Moon

- NEXT WEEK: More fall-like with highs back in the 70s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will gradually break up and clear out overnight once the small shower chance ends just after sunset. We’ll see lows plunge into the 40s by Friday morning.
Clouds will once again increase Friday afternoon, but we’ll stay dry as highs only get into the lower to middle 60s.
Skies remain partly cloudy Friday night as lows return to the 30s and 40s. Clouds lingering across the region may help to limit our frost potential to only rural areas mainly north of Louisville.
Saturday will be partly sunny and slightly warmer in the afternoon as highs reach into the mid 60s.
Rain chances return with a cold front on Sunday. This will be followed by a drier and warmer week with highs in the 70s.
