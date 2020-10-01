FORECAST: Watch for scattered downpours this afternoon

- THIS AFTERNOON: Isolated downpours/thunder, mainly north of I-64
- THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday but chilly rain showers likely on Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While today begins with sunny skies, we’ll add more clouds during the afternoon. A weak system passing by the region can trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs today sit in the 60s as winds gust to near 25 MPH.
Scattered showers and clear later this evening. Lows slide into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Clouds increase tomorrow afternoon as temperatures try to climb into the 60s. Skies remain partly cloudy Friday night as lows return to the 30s and 40s. Clouds lingering across the region may help to limit our frost potential.
After a chilly start on Saturday morning, temperatures warm into the low 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances return with a cold front on Sunday. Next week features highs returning to the 70s.
