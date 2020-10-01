Gov. Beshear confirms 910 new COVID cases, 17 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth and 17 more deaths.
“They’re all going to be missed,” Beshear said during his daily briefing. “There’s 17 families that are going to be struggling, that have been struggling."
The first person in their 20s confirmed to have died of the coronavirus in the state was announced Thursday, a 29-year-old woman from Clark County.
The governor said there have been 69,728 total cases and 1,191 deaths from the coronavirus in Kentucky. The virus has killed more than 1 million around the world.
The state’s positivity rate is currently 4.11%.
Of Thursday’s new cases, 146 are in children under the age of 18.
