JCPS extending meal pickup times at 10 locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools is extending meal pickup times at 10 locations in Louisville.
The times were extended to help accommodate working parents and guardians and families who have students participating in NTI, according to the district.
Starting Oct. 8, meal services will be offered between 4 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Butler Traditional High School
- Carrithers Middle School
- Eastern High School
- Farnsley Middle School
- Greathouse Shryock Traditional Elementary School
- Male High School
- Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School
- Seneca High School
- Valley High School
- Westport Middle School
The meals are free to anyone 18 years old or younger and includes one breakfast, lunch and supper per day per child.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.