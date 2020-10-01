KSP searching for man considered to be armed, dangerous following fatal shooting

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Police are searching for a man who is considered to be armed and dangerous after another man was found shot to death in Hodgenville.
Troopers were called to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Dana Drive around 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to Kentucky State Police.
When they arrived, they found Levi Sheroon, 21, of Mount Sherman, had been shot.
Sheroon was taken to Baptist Health Hardin where he died from his injuries.
Investigators are looking for Timothy Hedges, 22, of Hodgenville, in connection to the shooting. Police believe Hedges has information in the case.
Hedges also has active warrants for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to KSP.
Anyone with information on Hedges location is asked to call KSP Post 4 at (270) 766-5078.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.