Louisville man arrested after Nelson County chase in stolen car
By Charles Gazaway | October 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 2:21 PM

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in Bardstown after leading police investigating car break-ins the Cox’s Creek area of Nelson County on a chase.

Taylor Tucker, 18, of Louisville, is charged with criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police on foot and in a vehicle, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment and traffic charges.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on a call around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday about someone breaking into vehicles in the Spring Court area when they spotted a car being driven by Tucker. A check of the license plate revealed the car had been reported stolen.

The car sped off on Louisville Road during an attempted traffic stop, but crashed into a light pole after reaching the court square.

Tucker was taken into custody after a short foot chase. He is being held in the LaRue County Detention Center.

