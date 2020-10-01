Louisville man arrested after Nelson County chase in stolen car

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in Bardstown after leading police investigating car break-ins the Cox’s Creek area of Nelson County on a chase.
Taylor Tucker, 18, of Louisville, is charged with criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police on foot and in a vehicle, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment and traffic charges.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on a call around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday about someone breaking into vehicles in the Spring Court area when they spotted a car being driven by Tucker. A check of the license plate revealed the car had been reported stolen.
The car sped off on Louisville Road during an attempted traffic stop, but crashed into a light pole after reaching the court square.
Tucker was taken into custody after a short foot chase. He is being held in the LaRue County Detention Center.
