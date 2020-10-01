Man found dead in Butchertown identified; homicide investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was shot in Butchertown has been identified.
Brian Clancy, 25, was found dead in the back of a car on Quincy Street on Sept. 27, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Clancy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Though there were no signs of trauma, an autopsy confirmed Clancy died from foul play, LMPD Alicia Smiley confirmed.
The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
