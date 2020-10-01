One Jewel To Go: Preakness Preview

Thousand Words could be a factor but his numbers just don’t seem to be fast enough to capture the Preakness. Max Player’s last victory came in February. He tries and tries but hasn’t been good enough against horses of this caliber. A month ago, I thought Ny Traffic might be a force in the Derby but his eighth place effort was a head- scratcher. Mr. Big News finished a respectable third at big odds in the Derby but I have to see him run another one like that before picking him to take this final jewel.