Police standoff underway as man barricades himself inside home near Fincastle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A standoff lasting several hours in Louisville past Finscastle is underway as LMPD officers attempt to communicate with a man barricaded inside of a home.
Louisville Metro Police officers at the scene in the 5000 block of Oakbrook Drive told a WAVE 3 News crew that detectives were first dispatched to the area around 6 p.m. Officers and a woman were heard on a loudspeaker calling for the man inside the house to answer the phone or come outside.
Around 11:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed the LMPD SWAT Unit is working the situation and attempting to get the man out of the house. She reiterated that officers were first called to the area earlier in the evening on a “domestic trouble run.”
Anyone who lives or must drive in the area of Oakbrook Drive is urged to stay away as officers continue to work the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.