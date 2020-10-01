Shooting victim shows up to Algonquin Parkway Walgreens begging for help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting victim showed up at a Louisville pharmacy begging for help Thursday afternoon.
It happened at the Walgreens in the 700 block of Algonquin Parkway just before 2:20 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The victim was not shot at the store but went there for help after being shot somewhere nearby.
He was taken to University Hospital via Louisville EMS and is expected to survive.
There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
