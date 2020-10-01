Some downtown traffic restrictions lifted; local restaurant owner still facing roadblocks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers heading downtown will have a smoother ride than last week.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced barricades and restrictions put in place to protect protesters and pedestrians following an announcement about the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case are being pulled back.
A local business owner, Charles Reed, has been near the barricades and heart of the protests. His restaurant has been through the ups and downs. He said just like the current social justice movement, he is pushing forward.
Melba’s Culinary Canvas was supposed to open this past spring. Reed ran into some roadblocks, literally, at every corner of his downtown restaurant at Fifth and Jefferson streets.
“When I pointed by phone outside the door this morning,” Reed said. “I had two dump trucks and barricades.”
First, he had delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then he said some individuals who took advantage of protests and large groups gathering broke his windows, and the military clipped his awning while driving. On top of that, his investors pulled out with the insurance that would have helped cover the damage.
“The most interesting thing happened that (following) morning,” Reed said. “All the people from the West End came down with their brooms and dustpans and water and offered to help. There were 80- year-old ladies from the West End saying ‘can I help you clean up.’ That was so cool.”
Reed started working on his restaurant last November and has been doing the building and construction by himself from top to bottom.
“I did this because I wanted to bake a cake and flip some eggs and run a kitchen and have my own little business,” Reed said. “It turned out to be a quagmire.” The parking ban on the outskirts of Jefferson Square Park have been lifted. The restrictions directly touching Jefferson and Liberty between Fifth and Sixth streets will stay. Reed said those barriers were his saving grace to help protect his store.
“I just want to get open,” Reed said. “I just want to get open and serve a cup of coffee.”
Reed hopes the barriers leave and the traffic can flow through his future restaurant.
Fischer shared this announcement about the traffic restrictions.
“Traffic restrictions and the parking ban from Broadway, north to Market Street, and from Second to Ninth streets are being lifted. Barriers along those routes are being removed. Jefferson and Liberty, between 5th and 6th streets; and 5th and 6th streets, between Jefferson and Liberty will remain temporarily restricted to pedestrian traffic only, with no parking. Restrictions on access to downtown parking garages that were in place to provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park have also been lifted.”
