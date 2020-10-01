UPS to hire 3,600 employees in Louisville this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – UPS is expecting to hire 3,600 people in Louisville to help with the holiday season.
The jobs at Worldport air hub will also include a hiring and retention bonus of up to $1,700, according to the company.
Pay starts at $14.50 an hour. The bonus program is available to Worldport package handlers who are hired between Oct. 1 and Dec. 20. Employees will earn a $200 bonus after two weeks of work and can also earn a bonus of $100 a week through Jan. 16, 2021. UPS said the bonus varies by shift.
Current employees who recruit new employees are eligible for a $250 referral bonus.
The company plans to hire 100,000 people across the United States this season.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.