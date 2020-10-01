Yvette Gentry: New interim chief sworn in as first woman to lead LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yvette Gentry made history Thursday as the first woman to lead the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Gentry was sworn in at City Hall on Thursday as interim chief. Previously, Gentry served with LMPD for 24 years before retiring in 2014 as deputy chief.
In an interview Wednesday, Gentry outlined her plan to head the embattled department. She called herself an “outsider” but expressed no doubt in her abilities to be a “well qualified and well equipped” leader.
“I think I’m the right person to come and stand in the gap because I know the department and I don’t want us to go back to what we used to be,” she said.
Gentry explained she wants to be accessible to the community. On Thursday, she directed that plywood boards be removed from the windows on LMPD headquarters. The building was boarded up for months after protests began for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was shot dead by narcotics officers at her home in March.
“I know how it feels to be kicking down doors all the time," Gentry said. “I want people to know you don’t have to kick it down. You don’t have to break the window. I’m opening it for you and I mean that.”
Gentry also plans to improve the officer hiring and training process and address what she calls a “lack of discipline” among commanders. She expressed concerns with the number of leaked memos and emails coming from the department.
“If you have a lack of discipline at the top, then it’s very difficult to have a front-line officer or detective reporting things they’re seeing on the ground,” she said.
On the Taylor case, Gentry said she looks forward to seeing the grand jury transcripts. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was expected to release the transcripts Wednesday. However, a judge delayed the release of the transcripts at Cameron’s request to redact witnesses' personal information.
“The truth is what everybody needs, certainly the family, the police officers that work here need that, I need that as a leader to be able to figure out," Gentry said. “I can’t go making reforms based off information that’s not accurate. I’m anxious to get the facts of the case and look at the evidence and say what can we do different, what did we right, what did we do wrong.”
Gentry explained that people also need context into LMPD’s investigation in Taylor’s case. She said the evidence should be attached to the specific questions people have. Mayor Greg Fischer has announced that LMPD’s investigative file created by the Public Integrity Until also will be released.
Gentry expressed her desire to build back trust between police and the community. She said the first thing needed to build trust was the truth and she plans to lead by example.
“Policing is tough, and you’re going to make mistakes, but I don’t think people want us to be perfect, they just want us to be honest when we make a mistake,” she said.
Gentry’s contract with the city is set to last no longer than six months. Fischer has previously said he wants to see a permanent police chief in place by 2021; Gentry did not apply for the job. An eight-member search panel of city leaders will interview candidates for the position.
More than 20 people have applied for the job.
