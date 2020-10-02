AG Cameron’s recommendation not on grand jury recordings; attorney says that’s normal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than a dozen audio recordings of 15 hours of grand jury testimony were released Friday, covering a range of interview subjects and topics related to the deadly narcotics raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March.
But one thing missing from those audio files was a recommendation by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to the grand jurors.
Cameron’s team presented its investigation to the grand jury over a several-day period last month and announced on Sept. 23 that only one of the three officers involved in the raid would face charges, and not directly for Taylor’s death.
Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors' apartments. The two other officers who fired their weapons that night -- Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove -- were cleared of wrongdoing.
Cameron said in a statement Friday that it is “unusual for a court to require the release of the recordings,” his office complied “so that the full truth can be heard.”
He also said his office is under no legal obligation to record the juror deliberations or prosecutor recommendations.
“Rule 5.16 of the Kentucky Rules of Criminal Procedure outlines the requirements for recording testimony before a Grand Jury,” the statement read.
WAVE 3 News legal expert Leland Hulbert said Friday that Cameron is going by the book, and explained how the proceedings typically play out.
“The recommendation itself is not recorded, so I think there would be public outcry if that was the case, but I would encourage people to remember that’s normal under typical grand jury practices,” he said. “A lot of times what’s recorded is the facts. In other words, a police officer will tell the grand jury what happened, they’ll say, ‘Do you have any questions?’ Then the tape will stop, then after that they can still engage in a little dialogue, and then the recommendation can be made. That’s the typical court.”
