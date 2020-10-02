16 arrested during sting at Walmart

By Sarah Jackson | October 2, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated October 2 at 10:57 AM

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – Sixteen people are facing charges following an sting at a Walmart.

“Operation Rollback” was executed at the Walmart located at 735 Whitfield Drive on Thursday, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Police arrested and charged the following people:

Anthony M. Brown, 27, of Columbus, was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeffrey D. Johnson, 63, of Columbus, was charged with possession of methamphetamine

James R. Bennett, 28, of Columbus, was charged with possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and resisting law enforcement

Christopher M. Allman, 36, of Seymour, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin

Rose Mary Boling, 40, of Columbus, was charged with possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance

Jennifer N. Lenderman, 41, of Columbus, was charged with driving while suspended with a prior conviction

Gregory A. Ferrell, 41, of Columbus, was charged with driving while suspended with a prior conviction

Robert M. Faulkner, 23, of Columbus, was charged with driving while suspended with a prior conviction

Shannon Crouch, 48, of Columbus, was charged with theft

Richa J. Gordon, 52, of Columbus, was charged with theft

Carrie M. McGeorge, 45, of Columbus, was charged with theft

Derek M. Weddle, 31, of Columbus, was charged with theft and criminal trespass

Jerry A. Williamson Jr., 35, of Columbus, was charged with criminal mischief

Hoyt L. Chambers Jr., 48, of Scipio, was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license

Tyler A. Small, 30, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant out of Bartholomew County

Brandon J. Ramos, 33, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant out of Bartholomew County

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units and Walmart loss prevention security assisted in the operation.

