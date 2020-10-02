16 arrested during sting at Walmart

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – Sixteen people are facing charges following an sting at a Walmart.
“Operation Rollback” was executed at the Walmart located at 735 Whitfield Drive on Thursday, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Police arrested and charged the following people:
Anthony M. Brown, 27, of Columbus, was charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeffrey D. Johnson, 63, of Columbus, was charged with possession of methamphetamine
James R. Bennett, 28, of Columbus, was charged with possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and resisting law enforcement
Christopher M. Allman, 36, of Seymour, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin
Rose Mary Boling, 40, of Columbus, was charged with possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance
Jennifer N. Lenderman, 41, of Columbus, was charged with driving while suspended with a prior conviction
Gregory A. Ferrell, 41, of Columbus, was charged with driving while suspended with a prior conviction
Robert M. Faulkner, 23, of Columbus, was charged with driving while suspended with a prior conviction
Shannon Crouch, 48, of Columbus, was charged with theft
Richa J. Gordon, 52, of Columbus, was charged with theft
Carrie M. McGeorge, 45, of Columbus, was charged with theft
Derek M. Weddle, 31, of Columbus, was charged with theft and criminal trespass
Jerry A. Williamson Jr., 35, of Columbus, was charged with criminal mischief
Hoyt L. Chambers Jr., 48, of Scipio, was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license
Tyler A. Small, 30, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant out of Bartholomew County
Brandon J. Ramos, 33, of Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant out of Bartholomew County
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units and Walmart loss prevention security assisted in the operation.
