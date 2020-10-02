Baptist Health to offer curbside flu shots on Saturday, October 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year, with the virus that causes COVID-19, and the virus that causes flu, both spreading this fall and winter. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all people older than six months.
Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 3, at several Kentuckiana locations:
- Baptist Health Urgent Care – Eastpoint, 2400 Eastpoint Parkway, Ste. #100, Louisville
- Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, 4003 Kresge Way, Louisville
- Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 10216 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown
- Baptist Health Urgent Care – La Grange, 1006 New Moody Lane, La Grange
- Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 313 Federal Drive, Corydon
- Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 2315 Green Valley Road, New Albany
Flu shots cost $40 for the basic flu vaccine and $70 for the high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those over age 65.
Here’s what to expect when you arrive:
- Arriving patients will receive paperwork and parking instructions. Click here to print out paperwork and complete it ahead of time for quicker service.
- Paperwork will be collected/verified by a clinical staff member and then the injection will be given.
- It is possible to have a reaction to a flu shot, so staff will monitor your response for about 20 minutes following the injection, while you wait in your car.
- Masks will be required while interacting with staff, even if you are in your vehicle, for both your protection and the protection of our staff.
- Staff will be wearing protective gear including masks, gloves and face shields.
Who should get the flu shot?
- Children age six months through 59 months and their caregivers
- Women who are or will be pregnant during flu season
- Those age 50 or older
- Those with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater
- Anyone over six-months-old with chronic health problems and their caregivers
- Nursing home and long-term care facility residents
- Healthcare workers. Baptist Health requires its employees to have a flu shot unless there are medical or religious reasons why the person cannot be vaccinated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.