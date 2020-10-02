Baptist Health to offer curbside flu shots on Saturday, October 3

Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 3, at several Kentuckiana locations:
By Liz Adelberg | October 2, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 12:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year, with the virus that causes COVID-19, and the virus that causes flu, both spreading this fall and winter. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all people older than six months.

Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on  October 3, at several Kentuckiana locations:

  • Baptist Health Urgent Care – Eastpoint, 2400 Eastpoint Parkway, Ste. #100, Louisville
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine, 4003 Kresge Way, Louisville
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 10216 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown
  • Baptist Health Urgent Care – La Grange, 1006 New Moody Lane, La Grange
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 313 Federal Drive, Corydon
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 2315 Green Valley Road, New Albany

Flu shots cost $40 for the basic flu vaccine and $70 for the high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those over age 65.

Here’s what to expect when you arrive:

  • Arriving patients will receive paperwork and parking instructions. Click here to print out paperwork and complete it ahead of time for quicker service.
  • Paperwork will be collected/verified by a clinical staff member and then the injection will be given.
  • It is possible to have a reaction to a flu shot, so staff will monitor your response for about 20 minutes following the injection, while you wait in your car.
  • Masks will be required while interacting with staff, even if you are in your vehicle, for both your protection and the protection of our staff.
  • Staff will be wearing protective gear including masks, gloves and face shields.

Who should get the flu shot?

  • Children age six months through 59 months and their caregivers
  • Women who are or will be pregnant during flu season
  • Those age 50 or older
  • Those with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater
  • Anyone over six-months-old with chronic health problems and their caregivers
  • Nursing home and long-term care facility residents
  • Healthcare workers.  Baptist Health requires its employees to have a flu shot unless there are medical or religious reasons why the person cannot be vaccinated.

