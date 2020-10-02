FORECAST: Clouds rapidly develop this afternoon

- THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday but chilly rain showers likely on Sunday
- NEXT WEEK: Surge to 80 by Wednesday then another brief cooldown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will rapidly increase into the afternoon to allow for overcast skies at times. Highs will remain on the cool side in the 60s. Clouds may be tough to break up tonight with any clearing allow for colder temperatures but the city is likely to remain in the 40s or even lower 50s.
Saturday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky at times. Depending on the amount of sunshine, some areas could climb into the upper 60s. Skies will become cloudy as the night wears on with spotty showers or drizzle possible before sunrise. Expect lows in the 50s.
Scattered showers are expected on Sunday with highs mainly in the 60s.
