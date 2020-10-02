FORECAST: Increasing clouds today, showers Sunday

- Dry Saturday but chilly rain showers on Sunday
- Temperatures warm to 80 by Wednesday then another brief cool-down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cool morning temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs. It will be a partly sunny day with clouds increasing more later in the day.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers. It’s going to be a little milder with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday’s scattered showers will be the best rain chance for the next 10 days or more. Rainfall totals will stay under a quarter of an inch. The most likely period for rainfall will be in the afternoon and early evening as highs top out in the 60s. Spotty showers will come to an end during the evening. If skies clear in time, colder temperatures could take place.
After Sunday’s rain we’re done with precipitation for next week it appears. We’ll ramp highs into the 70s to near 80 degrees by Wednesday, but a dry cold front will knock us back down into the 60s and 70s by the end of next week.
