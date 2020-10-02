FORECAST: Last rain chance for a while arrives Sunday

- Chilly tonight with 40s and a few upper 30s
- Sunday’s rain chance will be the last for a week or more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up somewhat this evening, but there may be enough cloud cover overnight to keep most of the city in the mid-40s. Those outside the city can expect temperatures in the lower 40s with a few isolated upper 30s.
We’ll keep a few clouds in the Saturday afternoon forecast, with cloud cover ramping up somewhat later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday night will be cloudy as our next system approaches.
A small shower chance will edge into the forecast by Sunday morning. Sunday’s scattered showers will be the best rain chance we get for the next 10 days or so. Rainfall totals will stay under a quarter of an inch. The most likely period for rainfall will be in the afternoon and early evening as highs top out in the 60s.
After Sunday’s rain we’re done with precipitation for next week it appears. We’ll ramp highs into the 70s to near 80 degrees by Wednesday, but a dry cold front will knock us back down into the 60s and 70s by the end of next week.
