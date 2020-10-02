Grand Jury: Several officers say they knocked, announced before Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just-released recordings of grand jury interviews indicate the LMPD officers serving a narcotics warrant knocked on Breonna Taylor’s door, which has long been a source of contention.
But testimony supporting their claim that they also identified themselves is supported by just one neighbor who confirmed he heard both knocking and announcing in only one of three telephone interviews with police. In another interview, the man said he heard neither knocking nor announcing, and in a third interview, he said he heard only an announcement by officers just before they used a battering ram to get into Taylor’s apartment.
LMPD Det. Michael Nobles told the department’s Public Integrity Unit several days after the deadly raid that despite having secured a no-knock warrant, the officers were planning to knock and announce.
MORE COVERAGE
Nobles said he was the one who knocked and announced on Taylor’s door. He said he did so several times, knocking for one or two minutes while another officer, Det. Brett Hankison, was urging a neighbor to get back inside his apartment.
Hankison was fired in June and indicted last month for “blindly” firing 10 rounds from outside of Taylor’s apartment. His charges are related to the gunshots that went into neighboring apartments. None of the officers involved in the raid were charged directly with Taylor’s death.
Another officer, LMPD Lt. Shawn Hoover, offered testimony similar to that of Nobles.
“We knocked on the door, said ‘police,’ waited 10-15 seconds, knocked again, said ‘police,’ waited a little longer,” he said. “It was the third time we were approaching 45 seconds, if not a minute.”
Several detectives from the Attorney General’s Officers testified. One of them, Jeff Fogg, described the findings of his investigation.
“The warrant was a no-knock warrant,” he said. “They decided to serve it as a knock, knock and announce.”
During the grand jury recordings released Friday, it was revealed that several of the neighbors who said they didn’t hear police knock or announce also said what woke them up was the sound of gunfire.
Still other neighbors, nearly seven months later, refuse to talk to anyone about what they may have heard that night.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.