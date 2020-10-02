Man dead after nearly day-long standoff ends in house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a fire started in a home in east Louisville near Fincastle following a 21-hour-long standoff with police.
There were children inside the home for the majority of the standoff. Those two children were able to exit the home safely 15 minutes before the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers first responded to the address as a domestic violence call.
Police were at the home negotiating with the man, who had barricaded himself inside the house Thursday around 6:00 p.m. Police officers spent the night and all day Friday calling for the man to come out of the home.
It’s unclear the extent of the damage the home took in the fire, though plumes of thick black smoke filled the air when it first erupted. One side of the home also looks to be heavily burned.
