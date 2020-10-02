Indiana COVID-19 patient says virus had silver lining

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States are recovering after contracting COVID-19. That includes Russell Brooksbank of Clarksville.
Brooksbank was shaken to his core from his diagnosis, but he told WAVE 3 News there was a silver lining during this treatment.
“It was really emotional for me to be on the receiving end,” an emotional Brooksbank said with tears in his eyes. “That’s what I go out of COVID.”
Brooksbank says he’s the one who is always giving. He felt the community support from the people he tries to serve. Brooksbank says he’s active in his community and helps run a food bank and gives time to other charitable causes.
After his diagnosis, he was surprised when his coworker called him and asked what he needed.
“He and his wife went out and bought me two weeks worth of groceries and put them at my door,” said Brooksbank. “The government didn’t tell them to do that, that wasn’t a mandate.”
He said he spent nearly a week in the hospital, before coming back to that pleasant surprise.
Health officials warn that flu season is around the corner and people need to take their health even more seriously. Brian Cox, Director of Emergency Management with Baptist Health Floyd, said they’re still getting a small but consistent amount of COVID-19 cases.
“We have 10 in-patient cases currently, things are stable at this point, no ICU patients,” Cox said. “We’re still getting cases, but it’s manageable at this point.”
Baptist Health Floyd has taken care of 600 COVID patients in Floyd County and 1200 positive cases total.
“we’re hoping that mask requirements in a lot of areas actually help offset what we normally see here at the peak of flu season and take the flu shot,” Cox said.
Health officials say do not let your guard down and continue to wear masks even with the state of Indiana fully reopened.
