Louisville man in same high-risk age group as Trump shares story of COVID-19 battle, recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. Trump, who turned 74 in June, is in a high-risk category for severe illness related to the virus according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Data shows that nearly 80% of coronavirus related deaths in America are among those 65 and older.
Louisville attorney Thomas Clay, 75, knows firsthand how it feels to contract the virus at an advanced age.
After testing positive for COVID-19 in June, Clay was admitted to Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in St. Matthews. Clay told WAVE 3 the damage to his lungs was so bad, doctors told his daughter to plan for his funeral. He was treated at the hospital from July 1 to July 22 before he was sent home to continue his recovery.
“It’s a miracle that I’m sitting here as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “I got inhalers, I got shots, I got blood draws, you name it, I think anything that the medical profession can do to a patient happened to me.”
Clay explained that doctors also considered ventilator treatment but he’s “grateful” it wasn’t ultimately needed.
Two months later, Clay said he still feels the lingering effects of his fight with COVID-19. His ailments range from muscle atrophy and weight loss to lungs so weak he sometimes needs an oxygen tank to breathe.
“One of the unsettling things about the virus is you don’t know what course it’s going to take, if it’s going to be minimal or if it’s going to be intrusive,” he said.
Clay said he took the virus seriously from the start and frequently wore a face mask because he knew the risk related to his age. He believes the president was not so prudent.
“It’s really ironic, from what I saw in all the media coverage, Mr. Trump didn’t observe any of the precautions that have been recommended by health care professionals to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.
