McConnell, McGrath to debate live on WAVE 3 News

McConnell, McGrath to debate live on WAVE 3 News
Amy McGrath hopes to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
By Brett Martin | October 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 6:01 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and challenger Amy McGrath will debate exclusively on WAVE 3 News.

We extended an offer at the end of the summer for a debate to be televised here and on eight other stations owned by our parent company, Gray Television.

McConnell accepted our offer. McGrath released a statement Friday afternoon also agreeing to the debate.

It’ll be the only debate between the candidates.

It will air Oct. 12 at 7 pm on WAVE 3 News.

WKYT’s Bill Bryant will moderate the debate in the WKYT studios.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.