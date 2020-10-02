McConnell, McGrath to debate live on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and challenger Amy McGrath will debate exclusively on WAVE 3 News.
We extended an offer at the end of the summer for a debate to be televised here and on eight other stations owned by our parent company, Gray Television.
McConnell accepted our offer. McGrath released a statement Friday afternoon also agreeing to the debate.
It’ll be the only debate between the candidates.
It will air Oct. 12 at 7 pm on WAVE 3 News.
WKYT’s Bill Bryant will moderate the debate in the WKYT studios.
