1,039 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky; youngest new patient 5 days old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear offered another update on the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky Friday evening.
He confirmed 1,039 more cases of the virus in the state, with 150 of those cases confirmed to be in children under the age of 18. Friday’s youngest new patient is only 5 days old.
There have now been 70,727 cases in the Commonwealth since March.
The positivity rate now stands at 4.30%.
Six more deaths were also confirmed Friday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 1,197.
More than 12,000 people in the Commonwealth recovered from COVID-19, but Beshear is urging everyone to stand guard against the continued spread of the virus.
“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky,” the governor said. “If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask. Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”
More information on virus cases and breakdowns on race, ethnicity, and location can be found on the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.