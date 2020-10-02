Rally held for Bardstown man killed in April stabbing

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A rally was held Thursday for a Bardstown man who was killed in April.
Jamie Keene died in a stabbing in Nelson County.
A grand jury determined the accused attacker, Jonathan Silva, acted in self-defense.
Keene’s loved ones gathered Thursday in the Courthouse Square for the rally, pushing to know more about what police turned over to the prosecutor and how much of that was shown to the grand jury.
“We feel like there were some key things that were not presented that would have made a difference in the case,” Marilyn Keene said.
Silva was later charged with wanton endangerment when police say he shot a gun in the air with Keene’s family nearby.
