Senator Todd Young talks Amy Coney Barrett, SCOTUS and Coronavirus

(WAVE) - Indiana Senator Todd Young spoke with reporters Friday about filling the vacant seat on the United States Supreme Court.
Young told reporters on a virtual press conference there’s no reason that Amy Coney Barrett, who he called one of “Indiana’s own,” shouldn’t be confirmed as the next judge on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
The goal for the GOP now is to get Coney Barrett confirmed before the November election.
Young believes that Coney Barret is the right choice. “Democrats are eager to make this confirmation about anything other than her qualifications though,” Young said.
Young pointed the finger somewhat at media members misrepresenting the situation.
“We may hear this canard sometimes sloppily reported by the press, about whether or not there’s precedent for this process as we move forward,” he explained. “There is indeed precedent. In fact, this is firmly grounded in historical precedent.”
Young says when a President has the backing of a majority Senate, almost every time a nomination was made in this scenario, it was confirmed (seven out of eight times).
Young was questioned about some of Coney Barrett’s stances on certain topics, like abortion, to which he said her focus would be on maintaining law, not legislating it.
“I will continue to review her record,” Young said. “I will be following very closely.”
Young recently met with Barrett, who had been in contact with Donald Trump prior to the president being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Young said he’d be willing to get a test out of an abundance of caution. Barrett ultimately tested negative for the virus.
