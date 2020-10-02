Seymour Police searching for missing teenager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seymour Police are searching for a 15-year-old who didn’t arrive home after school.
Police say Diego Ruvira usually rides the bus, but didn’t arrive Friday.
His parents say his behaviour is uncharacteristic and he also left his cellphone at home.
He was last seen wearing White sweatshirt with black letters, dark grey or blue sweatpants, and White Nike shoes.
If you have any information contact Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.
