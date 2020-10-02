Suspect barricaded inside east Louisville home; LMPD Hostage Negotiation Team on scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT Team is outside of a home with a suspect barricaded inside.
Officers were initially called to the 5000 block of Oakbrook Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday on a domestic trouble run, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said officers and the LMPD Hostage Negotiation Team were still at the home at 6:20 a.m. Friday.
Washington said police expect to be on scene for “quite some time.” People are advised to avoid the area.
Washington said officers have no reason to believe any homes in the surrounding area on in danger and people beside the home were escorted out as a precaution.
