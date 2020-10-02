Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 2 schedule

By WAVE3.com Staff | October 2, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 7:56 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 2:

KENTUCKY

(Thursday)

Manual 41, Eastern 3

Fairdale 48, Western 28

Marion County 20, Valley 0

North Bullitt 68, Seneca 6

(Friday)

Nelson County at Bardstown

Garrard County at Breckinridge County

Doss at Bullitt Central

Kentucky Country Day at Bullitt East

Shelby County at Central

Henry County at Louisville Christian Academy

Jeffersontown at Eminence

Southern at Holy Cross

PRP at Male

North Hardin at Meade County

Spencer County at Moore

Fern Creek at Oldham County

Jackson County at Shawnee

Atherton at South Oldham

Trinity at St. Xavier

INDIANA

New Albany at Seymour

Clarksville at Brownstown Central

Floyd Central at Jennings County

North Harrison at Silver Creek

Corydon Central at Charlestown

Brownsburg at Zionsville

Madison at Jeffersonville

