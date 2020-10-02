Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 2 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 2:
KENTUCKY
(Thursday)
Manual 41, Eastern 3
Fairdale 48, Western 28
Marion County 20, Valley 0
North Bullitt 68, Seneca 6
(Friday)
Nelson County at Bardstown
Garrard County at Breckinridge County
Doss at Bullitt Central
Kentucky Country Day at Bullitt East
Shelby County at Central
Henry County at Louisville Christian Academy
Jeffersontown at Eminence
Southern at Holy Cross
PRP at Male
North Hardin at Meade County
Spencer County at Moore
Fern Creek at Oldham County
Jackson County at Shawnee
Atherton at South Oldham
Trinity at St. Xavier
INDIANA
New Albany at Seymour
Clarksville at Brownstown Central
Floyd Central at Jennings County
North Harrison at Silver Creek
Corydon Central at Charlestown
Brownsburg at Zionsville
Madison at Jeffersonville
