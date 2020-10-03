Cleveland Clinic, host of the first debate, releases statement following President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic said all presidential debate participants and individuals traveling with both candidates tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the event.

Protocol from the Cleveland Clinic required screening for anybody who went inside the debate hall on Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Clinic provided the following statement to 19 News:

"Our thoughts are with the President, First Lady and all of our guests. As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines- including social distancing, hand sanitizing, temperature checks and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.

Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House."

The statement from the Cleveland Clinic comes after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shared positive test results for the coronavirus on Friday morning.

Guests were also advised by the Cleveland Clinic to wear masks when in the debate hall. Several supporters on President Trump’s side of the room reportedly refused to wear a mask during the debate, despite being asked by a doctor.

The city of Cleveland also released a statement after the news involving President Trump surfaced:

“The City of Cleveland is aware of positive cases of COVID-19 following the Sept. 29 presidential debate. In total, at this time, we are aware of 11 cases stemming from pre-debate planning and set-up, with the majority of cases occurring among out of state residents. At this time, though that could change, no City residents appear to have contracted the virus as a result of this event.”

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, of Ohio, was with President Trump on Monday in Washington, D.C. The Republican senator’s staff said Portman will be tested as a precaution.

“On Monday, Rob was with President Trump briefly for an event outside the White House that featured Lordstown Motors, where social distancing was practiced. While he is not experiencing any symptoms, and neither is Jane, out of an abundance of caution, he is consulting with his physician and plans to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test and cancel his scheduled in-person events today.” Emily Benavides, Communications Director for Senator Portman (R-OH)

