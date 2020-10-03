FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday

- SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible - the last rain chance for a week or more
- NEXT WEEK: Temperatures warm to 80 by Wednesday then another brief cooldown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase tonight making for a mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance of a spotty shower or two. It’s going to be a little milder with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.
A cold front moves in on Sunday bringing scattered showers to the area. The most likely period for rainfall will be in the afternoon and early evening and not everyone will get wet. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s.
Spotty showers will come to an end Sunday evening with partial clearing expected during the overnight. Right now we have lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the suburbs and mid 40s in the city. If we clear out more, colder temperatures are possible.
Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 60s.
After Sunday’s rain we’re done with precipitation for next week it appears. We’ll ramp highs into the 70s to near 80 degrees by Wednesday, but a dry cold front will knock us back down into the 60s and 70s by the end of next week.
