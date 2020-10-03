FORECAST: Scattered showers today, beautiful Monday

- SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible
- NEXT WEEK: Temperatures warm to 80 by Wednesday then another brief cooldown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front will bring scattered showers to the area today with the most likely period in the afternoon and early evening, but not everyone will get wet. Temperatures will top out in the 60s.
Showers will come to an end early this evening with partial clearing expected during the overnight. Right now we have lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the suburbs and mid 40s in the city. If we clear out more, colder temperatures are possible.
Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful day under a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday night will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s.
After today’s rain chance, we’re done with precipitation for the week. We’ll ramp highs into the 70s to near 80 degrees by Wednesday, but a dry cold front will knock us back down into the 60s and 70s by the end of next week. Next Sunday into the beginning of the following week we bring in a small chance of showers.
