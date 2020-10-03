Former youth mentor sentenced in child molesting case

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A former youth mentor, Nathan C. Albrecht, 28, of Ferdinand, has been sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Albrecht was convicted on September 3 on two counts of child molesting after a two-day trial in Dubois County Circuit Court.
Officials say the investigation began on August 20, 2019.
The mother of the victim reported her child had been molested by Albrecht for a period of six to nine months. The child was involved in a group called “Mentors for Youth” where Albrecht had been the victim’s mentor for the previous two years.
Prosecutor Anthony Quinn noted at the time of the conviction, “I want to thank my team at the Prosecutor’s office and the excellent work of the Ferdinand Police Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Detective John Anderson, as well as the Forensic interviewers at the Child Advocacy Center for bringing this to trial and securing a conviction for the victim and the victim’s family. The victim should also be commended for bravery in coming forward.”
Albrecht was arrested on August 23rd, 2019.
Albrecht will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he will be eligible for release.
Of the sentence, Dubois County Prosecutor, Anthony Quinn, said, “The strong sentence we obtained in this case reflects the severity of the crime. I am pleased we were able to bring justice to the victim.” Quinn further noted, “We will continue our tireless work to protect vulnerable youth in our community.”
